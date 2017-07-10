7 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Trial Against Rape of Darfur Teachers Postponed

El Geneina — The trial against the four accused of raping two teachers in El Geneina in February this year has been postponed to 18 July at the request of the investigator.

The defendants are aged between 18 and 21 years. The incident dates back to Tuesday 31 January when a number of young men attacked teachers at the hostel of El Addar School in daytime.

The gunmen seized two of the teachers, dragged them to a piece of open ground, and repeatedly raped them.

Suspects were arrested by local police and residents at one of the settlements northeast of El Addar. Four of the suspects have been accused of the rape and charged under articles 149, 175, and 140.

Yesterday, a reporter told Radio Dabanga that the court has adjourned the hearing to 18 July at the request of the investigator.

In February, protests erupted in El Geneina following the rape of the two teachers. People called on the authorities to arrest the remaining perpetrators and bring them to trial.

