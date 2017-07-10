Sudan: Child Dies of Sunstroke in Heated Port Sudan

Port Sudan — A child died because of a sunstroke in Port Sudan on Wednesday. Medics warned residents to avoid overcrowded places, dehydration and direct sunlight as the high temperature creeps up.

A journalist in the capital of Red Sea state, Osman Hashim, said that the cities of Port Sudan, Sawakin, Oseif and Mohamad Gol witness a high temperature rise and continuous interruption of electricity. "People fear more and more to suffer from a sunstroke."

The death of a child, who suffered from a sunstroke, in Port Sudan on Wednesday sparked officials of the Ministry of Health into action. They have called on the civil authorities to initiate awareness campaigns in Red Sea, in order for people to learn about sunstroke and the serious implications it can have.

The temperature gauge is expected to fluctuate between 41 and 44 degrees (105-111F) in the coming week.