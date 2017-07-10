Kenya: Waruru Stirred Up a Gor Hornets' Nest

opinion

It has become almost a law that any player who scores in a match must celebrate that goal in his own style.

Well, we have seen so many different colourful styles of celebrations that these days if a striker slots home the ball and walks away nonchalantly, it would look more interesting than the vacuous minded gyrations of the multitude of footballers!

That fashion is dwindling and players must realise that it is the celebration itself that may cause mayhem amongst our volatile fans who take football with an all consuming passion.

The match between Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars almost turned into a full blown violent affair when Ulinzi stars striker Stephen Waruru equalised in the dying minutes of the match to set the game at two-all.

It was a very tense and hard fought match and Ulinzi were trailing two goals to one when Waruru scored the last goal of the match to salvage a much needed point for the Kenya Defence Forces side.

It is obvious that the travelling Gor fans and the other multitude at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu felt heartache from that goal and were wringing their hands in powerless frustration.

It was a simmering volcano that needed only a spark to erupt like an overripe boil and Waruru's celebration of the goal in front of the K'Ogalo faithful was just the catalyst needed for them to show their displeasure.

We cannot vouch on what kind of gesture he showed them, but we may bet it was not a very civil one. Some have said he showed them the middle finger; others give their own opinion but from where we were seated, we could not see clearly.

Waruru himself has already defended himself saying that he respects K'Ogalo so much that he could not provoke them. There are three sides to a story; your side my side and the truth. So we leave it there.

Well, Stephen Waruru has had a good run this season scoring almost at will and we do hope he shall bag even more awards including the Golden Boot if he is in a good physical and mental fitness.

We would only take this small chance to advise the lad and all the other good players in the Kenyan Premier League to desist from doing anything that may create unnecessary tension within the fans.

The KPL has since thanked and recognised the Ulinzi Stars team manager Christopher Ouma for his role in calming the K'Ogalo fans who were bent on retaliation for the celebration.

It was very foolish of them to resort to the violence which could have ended the match prematurely and pained their team too.

We have had so far a peaceful league campaign and the least that we expect is for hooliganism to reappear simply because of an overexcited player celebrating a goal.