9 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ex PM Sharmarke Calls on Govt to Cut Ties With Qatar

The immediate former Somalia Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Sharmake has criticised the Farmaajo administration for not severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Breaking a long silence after leaving the Premier office Sharmake asked the current administration to cut ties with Doha for the benefit of Somalia.

In his premiership Sharmake was known to be a close ally of United Arab Emirates and political circles had rumoured a possible financing of his presidential campaign by Abu Dhabi.

Somalia took a neutral stance on the Qatar crisis that has divided Arab league nations

