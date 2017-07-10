South Africa: KZN Treasury On Launch of Savings Campaign in Isiphingo

press release

It is high time that the people of KwaZulu-Natal changed their mindset and prioritised saving.

This was the message by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury when launching the Savings Campaign at Isiphingo Taxi Rank, in the Durban South this weekend.

Addressing commuters, taxi operators and street vendors, KZN Treasury Acting Head of Department, Mrs Neli Shezi, advised people to deal with their finances wisely and create wealth for the future. Shezi, accompanied by senior officials from the department, Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, KwaZulu-Natal Financial Literacy Association Trust and the South African National Taxi Council.

They walked through all taxi ranks in the sprawling town in the southern part of Durban, supplying taxi commuters, taxi operators and businesses, including street vendors, with savings pamphlets and money boxes to encourage people to save.

"We live under difficult times and we must remind each other to save the money that we have. Financial planning, budgeting and saving should be the central part of our lives so that we can create a healthy financial future," said Mrs Shezi.

In South Africa, July Month is declared the month to encourage people to save. It is in this spirit that the department launches the Savings Campaign. Isiphingo taxi rank event was just the launch of the campaign. More Savings Campaign roadshows will be rolled out to other areas to encourage people of this province to save.

Street vendor Mrs Lindiwe Majola was over-the-top after receiving free advice on how to save money in her business.

"From now onwards, I will budget better and save profit. Mrs Shezi advised me on personal finances, gave me pamphlets for saving and money box to save my money," said Mrs Majola.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury