Gambia: Military Commanders Replaced

A military source has informed Foroyaa that the country's highest military commanders have been replaced by some senior officers. This according to the source took place since 3 July 2017.

Asked the reason behind the replacement, the military source could not establish it but was quick to say that he was aware of their handing over at the Yundum and Fajara Barracks.

Speaking to Foroyaa, the GAF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Omar B. Bojang confirmed the change of positions within army. He said the Senior Commanding Officers who were replaced are: Essa Tamba Commanding Officer Guards Battalion at Fajara Barracks, has been replaced by Lieutenant Colonel Yorro NA Jallow; Commanding Officer 1 Infantry Battalion Colonel Sait Njie of Yundum Barracks, has been replaced by Lieutenant Colonel Babucarr Sanyang and Commanding Officer 2 Infantry Battalion, Colonel Salifu Bojang of Farafeni Barracks, has been replaced by Lieutenant Colonel Samba Baldeh.

In the same vein, the Garrison at the home village of former President Jammeh, is now a Battalion under the Gambia National Army, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Sarjo Jarju. The same goes for Basse Army Camp which has been upgraded to a Battalion and is currently commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Pierre J Mendy.

PRO B. Bojang said this move within the army was as part of the transformation and restructuring process.

"The Gambia Armed Forces has effected some postings and appointments and is also upgrading certain units into battalions. The postings and appointments and upgrading of certain units, is in line with the standardization and harmonisation of our military, to meet international standards, and make it more efficient and responsive to security challenges," he said.

The GAF spokesperson, however, said that the replaced Commanding Officers are reposted back at Defence Headquarters in Banjul, to take up new assignments and responsibilities.