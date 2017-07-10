9 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Three Darfur Rebel Groups Form 'Sudan Liberation Force'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Darfur — Three rebel groups in Darfur have merged under the name of the Sudan Liberation Force Alliance. They say they are not bound by any ceasefire.

In a statement on Friday, the SLFA announced that the Sudan Liberation Movement for Justice, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Unity, and the Justice and Equality Movement led by Abdallah Bishir Jali decided to form one movement in a conference in "the liberated areas" between 29 June and 2 July.

El Tahir Abubaker Hajar was elected chairman and Abdallah Yahya deputy chairman of the new Sudan Liberation Force Alliance (SLFA). Jali was appointed as general commander.

The new group says they will continue the armed struggle against the Sudanese government as they are not committed to any ceasefire.

They called on the Sudanese Liberation Movement led by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW), the SLM breakaway faction led by Minni Arko Minawi (SLM-MM), and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) headed by Jibril Ibrahim to seek unity as well.

The SLM-MM and JEM have welcomed the step. "It is our firm conviction that the divisions among the resistance forces were one of the major reasons that hampered the achievement of the revolution objectives," JEM said in a statement.

Sudan

Demographic, Cultural Impact of Old Hajj Routes in Africa

Old times African pilgrims journeying to and back from Mecca have left an impact very remarkable, often inerasable, on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.