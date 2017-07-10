Sudan: Three Darfur Rebel Groups Form 'Sudan Liberation Force'

Darfur — Three rebel groups in Darfur have merged under the name of the Sudan Liberation Force Alliance. They say they are not bound by any ceasefire.

In a statement on Friday, the SLFA announced that the Sudan Liberation Movement for Justice, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Unity, and the Justice and Equality Movement led by Abdallah Bishir Jali decided to form one movement in a conference in "the liberated areas" between 29 June and 2 July.

El Tahir Abubaker Hajar was elected chairman and Abdallah Yahya deputy chairman of the new Sudan Liberation Force Alliance (SLFA). Jali was appointed as general commander.

The new group says they will continue the armed struggle against the Sudanese government as they are not committed to any ceasefire.

They called on the Sudanese Liberation Movement led by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW), the SLM breakaway faction led by Minni Arko Minawi (SLM-MM), and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) headed by Jibril Ibrahim to seek unity as well.

The SLM-MM and JEM have welcomed the step. "It is our firm conviction that the divisions among the resistance forces were one of the major reasons that hampered the achievement of the revolution objectives," JEM said in a statement.