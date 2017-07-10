Cameroon: Dja Reserve Protection - Hydro-Mekin Takes Engagement

Its General Manager signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday July 6, 2017, with the Minister of Forestry and Wildlife.

The Mekin Hydroelectric Development Corporation (Hydro Mekin) has taken another move to safeguard the Dja Forest Reserve in the East and South Regions of the country, its area of operations. The corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Yaounde with the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife (MINFOF), Thursday July 6, 2017. While Minister Philip Ngole Ngwese signed for MINFOF, the General Manager of Hydro Mekin, Frederic Biya Motto penned for his corporation. We gathered the MoU will enable Hydro Mekin to contain the negative impacts created by the inundations orchestrated by the Mekin reserve and the displacement of animal species from their natural habitats. In containing the problems, Hydro Mekin, with the support of MINFOF, will valorize the production of certain animal species and improve agriculture and fishing in order to curb poaching and indiscriminate forest exploitation. According to Philip Ngole Ngwese, "the MoU is coming as an accompanying instrument to help Hydro-Mekin put in place mitigating efforts to reduce the impact the project will be having on the Dja Wildlife Forest Reserve and mainly to combat illegal poaching and illegal exploitation of the forest." The Minister noted that the moved will go in line with the environmental and social impact assessment plan which Hydro Mekin is already putting in place. "We deemed it necessary to accompany Hydro Mekin to address the concerns expressed by UNESCO as to the risks associated with exploitation of the area," Ngole said.