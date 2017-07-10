Cameroon: Handball - Lionesses Fine-Tune Preparations

The recurrent complaint across Africa is that most Chinese goods tend to be sub-standard. Read more »

The female handballers, after undergoing a one month intensive preparation in the country, are to be in Brazzaville for another one month training session in the days ahead, in preparations for the competition. The male national team, on the other hand is equally undergoing serious training sessions for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is to take place in January 2018.

