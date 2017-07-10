Cameroon: Athletics - Cameroon Hosts Championship

The recurrent complaint across Africa is that most Chinese goods tend to be sub-standard. Read more »

The national and central African championship of athletics will take place in Cameroon, this Sunday July 9. It was formerly previewed to take place in Gabon but was denied by its Government. Out of the nine foreign countries expected, just four will be present which are Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo and Chad as the others are tight with finances. Some 13 foreign and 189 national athletes will take part in the competition as they will use it as a preparation for the Francophonie Games.

