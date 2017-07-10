Cameroon: Senate - Mafany Musonge Bids Farewell

Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji chaired the special plenary sitting on July 5, 2017.

Peter Mafany Musonge, one of the pioneer Senators from Fako Division in the South West Region and the pioneer President of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) group in the Senate, on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 left the Senate in an emotion- packed ceremony. He leaves the Senate to concentrate in new function as the Chairperson of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, a position that is incompatible with the position of Senator. Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji used the occasion to declare that Mafany Musonge tendered his resignation letter from the post of Senator on June 22, 2017. He wished Mr Musonge well in his new function, praised him for his excellent service, especially as the pioneer leader of the CPDM group and promised that the Senate will always support him in any way possible. In a brief thank you message, Mafany Musonge said, "I am proud to be a pioneer Senator" and said the "Senate was making its mark." He thanked the Senate President for his support and said he was not going far as he would still be of help when necessary. Senators consider the event to be historic and memorable. "It was an emotional moment for us in the Senate particularly when we listened to the voices of the Senate President and that of Peter Mafany Musonge who has a very distinguished departure from the Senate after rendering services to the House," Senator Mbella Moki Charles from Fako Division as Musonge said. He stated that, "the Senate is going to miss him very much as he was very imposing and useful to the growth of the young institution and his contribution as the Senate President said cannot be forgotten." The speeches and reactions were accompanied by handshakes between Mafany Musonge and other Senators as they left the Yaounde Conference Centre Hemicycle. Joyous sharing continues over a common meal at the Senate.