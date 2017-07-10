Cameroon: Accounts of Councils - Senators Learn Control Procedures

The President of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court presented the institution and how it functions in the Senate on July 6, 2017

The President of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court Ateba Ombala Marc has told the Senators who represent local governments including municipal councils, that the accounts of these local government structures are controlled and ruled on by the institution. He cited a series of laws that govern the missions and functioning of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court and procedures used in controlling and ruling on the accounts of public and semi-public structures that fall under the competence of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court. Ateba Ombala Marc spoke at the opening ceremony of the 8th exchange forum between members of Committee on Finance and Budget of the Senate that included all Senators and the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court held at the Hemicycle of the Senate on July 6, 2017. The Vice President of the Senate, Sylvestre Naah Ondoua chaired the opening ceremony of the forum on behalf of the President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji. He used the occasion to express gratitude to the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court for always being available for the exchange forum that strengthens collaboration between the two arms of government for harmonious development. Senator Naah Ondoua said the House will always be ready to collaborate with the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court and similar institutions. The President of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court, Ateba Ombala Marc used the occasion to remind Senators of the missions of the institution that essentially consist of controlling and ruling on public accounts, as well as those of public and semi-public enterprises. He said that the institution published its first report in 2007 and it was the 2006 annual report. Ten years after, it also published the 2015 report which was done within the context of reaffirming its missions and in the new perspective of better control of accounts. The July 6, 2017 forum in the Senate was essentially devoted to the presentation of the 2015 annual report of the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court.