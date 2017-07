Khartoum — The Joint Special Representative for United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur(UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, will hold press conference at UNDP premises in Khartoum Monday.

A press release issued by the Mission said the Joint Special Representative would briefed the media on current developments concerning UNAMID mandate and its activities, and peace process in Darfur.

Invitation is directed to all mass media.