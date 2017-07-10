Nigeria: Panic As Flood Takes Over Lagos

The entire Lagos metropolis is currently submerged following heavy downpour which started about a week ago.

In fact, residents of highbrow areas of Lekki, Victoria Island and Ikoyi had to resort to local canoes to navigate their vicinities.

As at Saturday afternoon when our correspondent visited some areas at Egbeda, Ikotun, Satellite and FESTAC town, it was difficult walking around as water had taken over the major roads.

Those who reside around Satellite town and Ijegun areas blamed the flood in their respective areas to farm owners who sited their farms close to major drainages.

At Egdeda the story is the same as many roads were taken by flood causing huge vehicular movement in the area.

Some residents said that they stayed awake all night on Saturday to ensure that their property was not submerged.

Taiwo Adejanbi said that they have been battling with the flood since last Thursday and that the situation became worse with the Saturday's heavy down pour.

He said: "As you can see we are still fetching water from our living quarters and we have been doing that since Friday."

The ongoing construction work on the Abeokuta motor road has also added to the problem as vehicles find it difficult to navigate the entire stretch of the road.

At Ogombo, Owode, New Town estate, Greenland estate, Olokonla, Okun-Ajah, Ikonta village, VGC, most buildings have been submerged. It was gathered that some residents have started moving out their properties as some properties are completely under the water.

A resident, Femi at Ogombo said that the flood experienced this year was as a result of land reclamation by "some shylock land prospectors along Ogombo road."

Also, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island down to NTA complex, Silverbird Television, part of Adeola Odeku were flooded.

A white man was spotted in a boat paddling through the flooded streets as cars were submerged.

The rains started about 2:00a.m. on Friday and it was still raining as at 10:00a.m. on Sunday bringing many business activities to a halt.

The flood has also affected transport fare as fare from CMS to Ajah which used to be N250 now goes for as much as N500 while Oshodi to mile 2 which usually goes for N150 now goes for N200.

At Ijanikin as well as the mile 2-Badagry expressway, the story is also the same as vehicles tried to maneuver through the bad stops in the middle of the roads. A statement by the Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole informed members of the public that the Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island is temporarily closed.

He said that due to the heavy down pour in the state, motorists plying routes like Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island and other areas are prone to flood which has caused traffic grid lock in the state.