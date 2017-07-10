9 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Dan Plato On Safety of Youth and Children During School Holiday

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Safety of youth and children a priority this school holiday

I applaud the religious fraternity in the province for partnering with the Department of Community Safety on school holiday programmes that provide safe recreational, educational and developmental alternatives to the youth in our communities.

Horrifying incidents of violence, abuse, sexual assault and even deaths of children and youth in the province requires all of us to do more in efforts to protect children and youth.

The Department's Youth Safety and Religious Partnership (YSRP) programme has allocated R1.7 million for school holiday programmes run by faith-based organisations working in our communities. There are currently 107 projects across 22 communities, reaching close to 7000 vulnerable youth.

These programmes are being implemented in identified priority areas including Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Paarl East, Mitchells Plain, Imizamo Yethu, Saldanha, Kraaifontein, Manenberg, Masiphumelele, Mfuleni, Delft, Philippi, Villiersdorp, Bishop Lavis, Elsies River as well as Lavender Hill.

Too many children and youth have limited access to recreational opportunities particularly in high priority areas affected by crime and domestic violence.

During school holiday periods, our younger residents run the risk of becoming exposed to negative social behaviour, such alcohol abuse, drugs or gangsterism.

The YSRP programme, introduced in 2012, focuses on awareness and prevention of drug-abuse, gangsterism, gender-based violence, child trafficking, HIV/Aids, teenage pregnancy and life skills development.

Activities include sports, song and dance, drama and culture, movie screenings and youth dialogues. Workshops, basic counselling training and exhibitions are also on offer.

I urge parents to ensure that their children are safe during the school holidays and make use of the opportunities the religious fraternity is presenting.

I ask the youth to make responsible choices for their own safety and in the interest of their future during this much needed break.

All religious institutions (registered NPOs) are encouraged to submit their applications to partner with the Department of Community Safety in creating safer environments in our communities.

I look forward to a safer school holiday period for our youth and will be checking in on our faith-based institutions, where possible, to ensure that the programmes run effectively.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety

South Africa

ANC Veterans Deny Links to Embattled UK Public Relations Firm

The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has rubbished allegations that British PR company Bell… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.