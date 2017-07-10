South Africa: MEC Dan Plato On Safety of Youth and Children During School Holiday

press release

Safety of youth and children a priority this school holiday

I applaud the religious fraternity in the province for partnering with the Department of Community Safety on school holiday programmes that provide safe recreational, educational and developmental alternatives to the youth in our communities.

Horrifying incidents of violence, abuse, sexual assault and even deaths of children and youth in the province requires all of us to do more in efforts to protect children and youth.

The Department's Youth Safety and Religious Partnership (YSRP) programme has allocated R1.7 million for school holiday programmes run by faith-based organisations working in our communities. There are currently 107 projects across 22 communities, reaching close to 7000 vulnerable youth.

These programmes are being implemented in identified priority areas including Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Paarl East, Mitchells Plain, Imizamo Yethu, Saldanha, Kraaifontein, Manenberg, Masiphumelele, Mfuleni, Delft, Philippi, Villiersdorp, Bishop Lavis, Elsies River as well as Lavender Hill.

Too many children and youth have limited access to recreational opportunities particularly in high priority areas affected by crime and domestic violence.

During school holiday periods, our younger residents run the risk of becoming exposed to negative social behaviour, such alcohol abuse, drugs or gangsterism.

The YSRP programme, introduced in 2012, focuses on awareness and prevention of drug-abuse, gangsterism, gender-based violence, child trafficking, HIV/Aids, teenage pregnancy and life skills development.

Activities include sports, song and dance, drama and culture, movie screenings and youth dialogues. Workshops, basic counselling training and exhibitions are also on offer.

I urge parents to ensure that their children are safe during the school holidays and make use of the opportunities the religious fraternity is presenting.

I ask the youth to make responsible choices for their own safety and in the interest of their future during this much needed break.

All religious institutions (registered NPOs) are encouraged to submit their applications to partner with the Department of Community Safety in creating safer environments in our communities.

I look forward to a safer school holiday period for our youth and will be checking in on our faith-based institutions, where possible, to ensure that the programmes run effectively.

