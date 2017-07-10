Nigeria: Agitations - Youths Urged to Resist Elites' Manipulation

The Nigerian youths have been urged to resist any manipulation attempt by the elites through acts of thuggery.

The National President, Democratic Youth Congress (DYC), Kassim Muhammad Kassim, made the call in a chat with newsmen in Abuja at the weekend.

Kassim, who is also a member, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, condemned calls in some quarters for Nigeria's disintegration, saying the divisive statements did not represent the common interest of the Nigerians masses.

"We must be seen propagating and advocating for one united and indivisible Nigeria... Those calling for division are doing so for selfish, politically-motivated gains which does not bear the common interest of our dear people and poor masses," he said.

Kassim noted that the youth group throws its weight behind the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari because of the development strides credited to the Nigerian leader, which he said have earned him international recognition.

He said Buhari's uncorrupted persona has placed Nigeria in a dignified position among the comity of nations.

He said the group was concern about the president's current health status, but expressed firm belief that Buhari would recover soon and continue with his good works of bringing the much-needed change in the country.

He commended the Buhari-led government for establishing several empowerment schemes for Nigerians, especially women and youths.