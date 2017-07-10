9 July 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: India 2017 Draw Throws Up Intriguing Ties

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Official Draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will be played in six venues across India between 6 and 28 October 2017, took place on Friday in Mumbai.

The draw revealed that hosts India will take on USA in their opening match of the competition in New Delhi. Group A also includes Colombia and Ghana, who will also clash as part of the first day's action.

Perhaps the most intriguing quartet of teams can be found in Group D, where FIFA tournament debutants Niger were drawn with Korea DPR, Brazil, and Spain.

The draw ceremony was held in the presence of Sunil Gulati, FIFA Council member, Praful Patel, President of the All India Football Federation and Vijay Goel, Indian Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. Assisting in the draw ceremony were FIFA Legends Esteban Cambiasso and Nwankwo Kanu, as well as Indian national team legend Sunil Chhetri and Indian badminton star Pusarla Venkata Sindhu.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the performance of the tournament's Official Song. Pritam and Babul Supriyo revealed 'Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal' for the first time, much to the delight of the assembled audience.

FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 Draw

Group A: India, USA, Colombia, Ghana

Group B: Paraguay, Mali, New Zealand, Turkey

Group C: Iran, Guinea, Germany, Costa Rica

Group D: Korea DPR, Niger, Brazil, Spain

Group E: Honduras, Japan, New Caledonia, France

Group F: Iraq, Mexico, Chile, England

'Phase II' Tickets are now on sale. The phase will exclusively be available for Visa cardholders between 7 and 21 July. Fans will be able to buy tickets at all six venues - New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, Goa, Kolkata and Kochi - after knowing the teams that will play at the respective Host City.

Africa

Could Mediation Cure South Africa's Medico-Legal Woes?

"We are closer to a solution than we have ever been," says medical body Sasog Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.