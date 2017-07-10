Africa: India 2017 Draw Throws Up Intriguing Ties

The Official Draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will be played in six venues across India between 6 and 28 October 2017, took place on Friday in Mumbai.

The draw revealed that hosts India will take on USA in their opening match of the competition in New Delhi. Group A also includes Colombia and Ghana, who will also clash as part of the first day's action.

Perhaps the most intriguing quartet of teams can be found in Group D, where FIFA tournament debutants Niger were drawn with Korea DPR, Brazil, and Spain.

The draw ceremony was held in the presence of Sunil Gulati, FIFA Council member, Praful Patel, President of the All India Football Federation and Vijay Goel, Indian Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. Assisting in the draw ceremony were FIFA Legends Esteban Cambiasso and Nwankwo Kanu, as well as Indian national team legend Sunil Chhetri and Indian badminton star Pusarla Venkata Sindhu.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the performance of the tournament's Official Song. Pritam and Babul Supriyo revealed 'Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal' for the first time, much to the delight of the assembled audience.

FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 Draw

Group A: India, USA, Colombia, Ghana

Group B: Paraguay, Mali, New Zealand, Turkey

Group C: Iran, Guinea, Germany, Costa Rica

Group D: Korea DPR, Niger, Brazil, Spain

Group E: Honduras, Japan, New Caledonia, France

Group F: Iraq, Mexico, Chile, England

'Phase II' Tickets are now on sale. The phase will exclusively be available for Visa cardholders between 7 and 21 July. Fans will be able to buy tickets at all six venues - New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, Goa, Kolkata and Kochi - after knowing the teams that will play at the respective Host City.