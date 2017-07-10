Cameroon: Ouest - CPDM Militants Drilled On True Militancy

There is no gainsaying on religious tolerance in Cameroon. The cohabitation of people of different religious backgrounds… Read more »

Galim — CPDM militants of the Bamboutos North section just like their compatriots elsewhere in the Bamboutos division are once more resolutely determined to give their total and unalloyed support and remain loyal to His Excellency Paul Biya, the harbinger of the peace, progress and national integration. The militants believed that only this attachment will enable President Paul Biya achieve the sustained economic growth and promote sustainable development come 2035. These declaration were contained in a motion of support addressed to the national chairman of the CPDM and Head of State, President Paul Biya,at the end of a one day sensitization and information seminar, that held in the Galim council hall, on 17,June,2017, to look for ways of mobilizing militants and supporters of CPDM party to prepare them for 2018 elections consultations. The seminar was chaired by the head of the CPDM central committee delegation to Bamboutos, Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi. Addressing the leaders of the various organs of the party in that section, Minister Nganou advised them to do whatever thing they are engaged in perfectly, so as to ensure the continuity and strength of the CPDM party in Bamboutos North section. He reminded them of the 2018 upcoming elections, like Presidential, Senatorial, Legislative and Municipal elections, and called on the militants to start identifying themselves as the leading and majority party, by massively registering into voters registers and wooing more people to join the ranks of the CPDM. "Know that the only winning weapon in an election is voter's cards", Minister Nganou noted. David FOSONG (Camnews)

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.