South Africa: MEC Paul Mashatile On the Fire At Cape York Building

The MEC of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Paul Mashatile, learned with shock the news that seven residents of Cape York Building in downtown Johannesburg lost their lives due to a deadly fire that ravaged the building.

"I am shocked by the loss of life, injuries sustained and extensive damage to the building. Hence, I wish to express our government's deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery", MEC Mashatile said.

In an effort to alleviate the dire situation that the displaced families find themselves in, the Gauteng Provincial Government through its Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) has since the disaster happened, engaged in relief efforts to ensure that those affected are not left exposed to elements.

Some of the relief operations that are currently underway are:

A VOC has been established on site that comprises of the PDMC, CoJ Disaster Management Centre, SASSA, CoJ Social Development, Meals on Wheels and SAPS.

Already, blankets have been provided by the City of Johannesburg and meals are currently being provided to victims by Meals on Wheels and Food Bank.

Since the building is not habitable, the PDMC has provided tents for the establishment of a temporary shelter to accommodate the victims at Wembly Stadium. Currently, shelter activation is in progress at Wembly, Turffontein with 10 sleeper tents provided by PDMC being pitched on site. Joburg Water is currently delivering water tanks and chemical toilets.

Given that temperatures have plummeted in the past few days, the PDMC has also provided additional blankets.

The Gauteng PDMC continues to provide support and plays an advisory role to the JOC on all disaster management related issues including planning for the activation and coordination of resources during the operations.

Only one body, that of the Tanzanian national, has been identified by the family on the scene during collection and unfortunately and six of the deceased persons were burnt beyond recognition and their details cannot be confirmed. The government is working tirelessly to confirm the details of the deceased. As soon as their identities are confirmed, the Gauteng Provincial Government will consult bereaved families to discuss burial matters.

"Even though as a caring government we are doing everything to bring relieve to the displaced people, we appeal to citizens, business and NGO's to also join hands with us in our continued efforts of ensuring that those affected are assisted", Mashatile said.

"Tomorrow I will be visiting the affected building to assess the situation first hand and then interact with affected families", MEC Mashatile concluded.

Issued by: Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs