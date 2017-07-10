Sudan: Groups of Young Investors Display Useful Products, Plea for Support

Khartoum — Groups of young Sudanese inventors have seized the opportunity of the Expo "Made In Sudan" to put into display a number of interesting inventions that won the appreciation of companies and factories.

State Minister of The Industry, Dr.Abdu Dao'od has reportedly exerted a lot of effort to connect the young inventors, all of whom are college students, with companies and major factories that showed interest in the inventions, promising to adopt them.

Ahmad Awad Osman and Ahmad Salah Hassan of the electronics section, Omdurman Islamic University, have invented a set that can control the flow of water into household reservoirs. The set automatically stops the water pump, preventing any water overspills. By that definition, the system can economize the use of drinking water and prevent any wastes. The system has a standby additional facility that sends a signal once the reservoir is filled, to let the user rush and stop the pump. Some water reservoir makers were impressed by the invention and promised to cooperate with the two inventors in the promotion of the product.

Mohammad Abua'agla Abdallah of the medical equipment section, the Gezira University, has invented two very useful sets: The first set can help revive weakening human muscles, help with physiotherapy and detect stagnant muscles due to accidents. The set costs a meager 15 U.S dollars, compared to USD 4000 for imported systems. Abdallah concedes that his system needs extra promotion.

Ahmad's second system is used to diagnose malaria in rural areas where it is difficult to access reliable malaria diagnosis apparatus. Using telephone, the set connects the microscope to a database. Information is transmitted from the microscope to the database of the Gezira University's Laboratories Colleg, upon which the medical cadre can issue the required prescription. Ahmad and his two supervisors say the set is now near complete.

Five researchers from the Gezira University have presented a smart mobile surveillance system that can be used in airports and institutions.

The researchers: Adnan Abdallah, Fadlallah Mohieddin, Ali Hussain, Nibras Khalid and Sua'ad Mohamed say their system is different from other surveillance in that it is cheap and mobile. It can rid the users the trouble of fixing a lot of cameras at the concerned place. The set depends on the memory placed inside the digital recording video. The set is connected to the internet where the users can see the video live anytime and anyplace and sends warnings when prohibited or unneeded persons enter the place. If adopted, the system can be promoted and connected to the government database to detect criminals and terrorists. It can also be used in high security locations. Some Expo visitors have expressed the desire to cooperate with the researchers.

Mustafa Kamil of the Telecommunications Engineering College of the Gezira University has devised a low-cost highly economically feasible metal detection system that can detect metals very deep below the Earth's surface. With a cost not exceeding $4,500 (compared to $30,000 for the imported device) the system uses the technology of low vibrations that signals the presence of mines. In addition, it uses sensor pulses to survey far reaching depths of the Earth. Kamil hoped that concerned bodies, like the Ministry of Oil and mineral prospectors, can benefit from his device.

Shamseddin al-Noor Adam of the Gezira University's Telecommunications Engineering College, presented what he termed a smart system for securing electronic gates. It is made up of two gates connected to a keyboard. The set can stop unwanted persons from entering a restricted building. The gates can secure property and prevent infiltrations and thefts. Adam said the system can be tied to the telephone network to send signals through the mobile phone in case of emergency.

Yousif Abdallah of the Gezira University has invented a radar system to detect bodies in the air and on the ground at the same time. It can determine the area of the detected target within its sphere. At a certain distance the system can send a warning. The system can be used by the army. It can also be equipped with a camera tied to a database. When the target is photographed, information about the target can be sent to the operator for action.

Ahmad Mohamed Osman and Asa'ad Salim of the Sudan University for Science and Technology have invented a smart electric meter to caution about any electric outage through a mobile phone. The researchers have hoped that the Sudanese company for electricity distribution could adopt their invention that can also be used for sale of energy produced from solar and wind power plants.

Allam Mohamed, Hafiz Siddiq Adam, Abdelhaleem Hassan Salih and Muddathir Idris of the Sudan Technical University (Nyala College, Darfur) have devised a project for the production of electric energy from house garbage. The system sorts out the garbage and passes it to the biogas unit to burn it to produce natural gas.

Mohamed Hassan Adam from the Sudanese Technical University (Nyala College) came out with three inventions: The first invention is an arm for picking objects like clothes and shoes in trade centers' shelves. It can also be used to remove objects stuck in sewers and pick fruits and gum from high trees.

Adam's second invention is a stick equipped with a compass to show the directions in the desert. It is also equipped with a musical recorder and a flash that can show the way during the night.

The third invention is a laser compressor to fix ceramics, pipes and buildings' supports in an even position.

Mohamed al-Hameem, Ala'eddin Ibrahim, Kawthar Khalifa, Aayat Abdelhameed, Lubna Abdelgadir, Nidal Fadlelmawla and Zuhal Hashim have devised a cotton cultivator that determines the required depth, sows the seeds and buries them. The inventors say their machine can be operated by a single person, thus proving highly economical. The machine can also be used in the cultivation of other crops. The inventors say are looking for financial support to improve the machine and make it serviceable for the simple farmers.

Mustafa Mohammad al-Talib, Dalia al-Sheikh, Marwa Yousif and Ma'ab al-Dirdeeri of the Computer Engineering College, Sinnar University, have presented an automatic system for road lights control at a cost of just 22 dollars. The set can be improved further by adding surveillance cameras.

