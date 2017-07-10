Sudan: The Turkish Tika Agency to Train 50 Women On Midwifery in Omdurman

Khartoum — The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is providing training on midwifery and prenatal care as well as lowering maternal death at birth, to some 50 female students at the midwifery school in Omdurman.

The course is being provided by TIKA in coordination with the Academy for Health Sciences with the view to upgrade and develop the practical aspects in the different health domains.

The Director of the Sudan Academy for Health Sciences Ghanim El Tahir, said the training comes within the context of the cooperation between TIKA and the academy in the health domains

Tahir has commended the role played TIKA in the various fields in the Sudan.