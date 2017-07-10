Rwanda: New MP and Deputy Ombudsman Sworn-in

Today, President Paul Kagame officiated at the swearing-in ceremony of Winifride Niyitegeka, a new Member of Parliament - Chamber of Deputies, and Odette Yankurije, Deputy Ombudsman in charge of Preventing and Fighting Injustice.

Speaking at the event, President Kagame called on the newly sworn-in leaders to work together with those that they are joining in the spirit of cooperation to deliver Rwanda's development.

The Head of State pointed out that the upcoming election season will be an opportunity for leaders to meet and listen to citizens in different corners of the country.

"No citizen will be left behind. The election period will be an occasion to listen to and solve the various challenges they face. We need to remind ourselves that we can always do more to move our country forward," President Kagame said.

MP Niyitegeka, who served as a lawmaker in 2008-2013, replaces late Francoise Mukayisenga who passed on in June this year, while Deputy Ombudsman Yankurije joins the Ombudsman's Office from the Ministry of Justice where she was serving as a Principal State Attorney. The latter replaces Bernadette Kanzayire who concluded her eight-year term as the Deputy Ombudsman.