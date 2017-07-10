South Africa: Lost Boy Found in Motherwell

The protection of children being a priority for SAPS also deals with missing children. In this latest incident a boy of estimated three years old was brought to the Motherwell police station last night at about 22:00 by members of the community. They alleged that he was roaming the streets unsupervised and the persons that found him told police they have never seen him there before. Police at Motherwell have given the boy a temporary place to sleep in the victim support centre and fed him food which they purchased for him. Police are urging our community to identify the child in the picture in order for the parents to be traced. Any person with information can contact the Motherwell detectives at 041 407 6471.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.