South Africa: Vigilant Police Arrest Eleven Suspect in Khayelitsha Cluster

In an effort to prevent all acts of crime that may threaten the safety or security of the community, Harare police on crime prevention duties spotted two suspects who dropped a firearm as the police approached them. A .22 Astra pistol was found and both suspects were arrested for possession of a firearm without license.
In another incident police from Khayelitsha SAPS were patrolling when they observed a suspect pointing a firearm at people in the street. Police approached the suspect, a 22-year-old man. He was arrested for being in possession of a 9mm pistol without a license.
In another case, swift response by Khayelitsha members led to the arrest of four suspects for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. The police were patrolling when they spotted a white Ford Fiesta that was reported as stolen in a Lingelethu case.
Today members attached to Somerset West spotted a white VW Golf in Naaulands Road, Sir Lowry Village. A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen in Lansdowne in May 2016. All four occupants of the vehicle, three males and a female, were arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
All the arrested suspects will appear in the various courts in the Khayelitsha Cluster tomorrow 10 July 2017.