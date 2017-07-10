South Africa: Burglary Suspect Intercepted By Patrolling Members

press release

Mdantsane Cluster: Cambridge members were patrolling in Vincent Road when they intercepted a 34-year-old suspect committing a break-in at a Vincent residence in East London this afternoon. The suspect had already made off with a laptop and television. This was lauded by the owners of the property as a good success by the high alert and vigilant SAPS members. This success will definitely strengthen relations and restore confidence by community members towards the police. Police confiscated the goods from the suspect and will be handed back to the lawful owner.

The suspect is due to appear in the East London Magistrates' Court on charges of house breaking and theft soon.