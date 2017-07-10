9 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Burglary Suspect Intercepted By Patrolling Members

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Mdantsane Cluster: Cambridge members were patrolling in Vincent Road when they intercepted a 34-year-old suspect committing a break-in at a Vincent residence in East London this afternoon. The suspect had already made off with a laptop and television. This was lauded by the owners of the property as a good success by the high alert and vigilant SAPS members. This success will definitely strengthen relations and restore confidence by community members towards the police. Police confiscated the goods from the suspect and will be handed back to the lawful owner.

The suspect is due to appear in the East London Magistrates' Court on charges of house breaking and theft soon.

South Africa

ANC Veterans Deny Links to Embattled UK Public Relations Firm

The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has rubbished allegations that British PR company Bell… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.