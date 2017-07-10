Sudan: Economic Development Ministerial Sector Reviews Report About Agreements Signed With Countries

Khartoum — The Technical Committee of the Cabinet's Economic Development Sector , in a meeting chaired by Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Mustafa Holi, reviewed, Sunday, a report about deals signed with other countries and the level of their implementation.

The report was presented by Undersecretary of Ministry of International Cooperation, Al-Taher Suleiman Edam who stated that the Ministry of International Cooperation formed a committee which has put a plan and prepared a form accordingly it gathered and used 1155 documents.

The Technical Committee recommended that the Ministry of International Cooperation should continue efforts to complete this file in coordination with the other concerned ministries.