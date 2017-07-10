Sudan: FVP Briefed On Efforts Made to Join WTO

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has got acquainted with ongoing endeavors made by Sudan to join the World Trade Organization(WTO) and progress of negotiations between the organization and the Government of Sudan.

This came when the First Vice-President of the Republic met Sunday with Minister of Trade, Hatim Al-Sir who pointed out in press statements that the meeting reviewed the ongoing preparation's for holding the fourth round of negotiations between the Government of Sudan and the WTO scheduled to be held during 13-17 of current July in Geneva.

He disclosed that the First Vice-President underscored Sudan commitment to complete requirements of its WTO membership.

The Minister added the WTO access would open chance for Sudanese products and commodities to access the international markets as well as integration into international economy and trade.