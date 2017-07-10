9 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Briefed On Efforts Made to Join WTO

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has got acquainted with ongoing endeavors made by Sudan to join the World Trade Organization(WTO) and progress of negotiations between the organization and the Government of Sudan.

This came when the First Vice-President of the Republic met Sunday with Minister of Trade, Hatim Al-Sir who pointed out in press statements that the meeting reviewed the ongoing preparation's for holding the fourth round of negotiations between the Government of Sudan and the WTO scheduled to be held during 13-17 of current July in Geneva.

He disclosed that the First Vice-President underscored Sudan commitment to complete requirements of its WTO membership.

The Minister added the WTO access would open chance for Sudanese products and commodities to access the international markets as well as integration into international economy and trade.

Sudan

Demographic, Cultural Impact of Old Hajj Routes in Africa

Old times African pilgrims journeying to and back from Mecca have left an impact very remarkable, often inerasable, on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.