9 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mahmoud Affirms State Keenness to Achieve Development in All States

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud has underlined the state's resolve to achieve development in all states of Sudan.

This came during his meeting with Governor of Gedarif State, Engineer Mirghani Salih who said in press statements that the meeting reviewed the development and service projects in the State, Gedarif water project and the agricultural season.

The Governor reiterated concern of government of State with people's living and provision of necessary services to them.

