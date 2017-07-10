Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has directed ministry of Welfare and Social Security to take the necessary measures for hosting headquarters of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, which affiliated to African Union(AU).

Minister of State for Welfare and Social Security, Ibrahim Adam Ibrahim, said he briefed the Vice-President on steps being taken that enable Sudan to host seat of the Committee, indicating to Sudan' strategic role towards issues of rights and issues of the childhood as well as to institutions set up by Sudan for child welfare and solution of their issues.

He stated that Sudan has made great strides for hosting headquarters of the Committee of Experts, announcing Sudan commitment to all agreements and requirements of hosting this important headquartersby Sudan.