Rwanda: I Didn't Resign Because of Better Offers - Former Rayon Coach Masudi

Former Rayon Sports' head coach Djuma Masudi has strongly refuted claims that he might have received better offers from rival clubs, which might have influenced his resignation on Saturday.

The 39-year-old tactician shockingly ended his fairytale spell with the league champions after they were crowned 2016/17 champions after a trophy presentation ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony was highlighted by a match with CECAFA Kagame cup title holders Azam FC from Tanzania at Stade de Kigali, and Rayon won the game 4-2.

In a post event press conference, the former Rayon Sports skipper and striker announced his departure from the club's dug out after one season citing personal reasons.

His resignation comes three months after the club suspended him in April for two weeks over what the club described as 'inappropriate conduct.'

Since then, it has been reported that Masudi has not been on good terms with the club's executive board, a development that rival clubs saw as an opportunity to snatch the man who had an outstanding campaign with the Blues.

Among Rayon Sports' rivals that he was linked with include Huye-based Mukura who are currently without a coach following the departure of Ivan Minneart. Reports from Police FC circles also indicate that the club is willing to bring him in to replace Innocent Seninga.

However, when asked about these reports, Masudi strongly refuted having contact with any of the two clubs and insisted that his resignation was due to personal reasons, which he refused to disclose.

"Those are just rumors; there is no single club that I have had contacts with. This is a personal decision for personal reasons... I have been linked with Police, Mukura and Bugesera but I want to tell you that there is no team I have talked to," said Masudi.

"I am going home and I am going to rest, Rayon Sports is my home and I can't rule out the possibility of coming back any time in the future but for now I have resigned over personal issues that I will never reveal," he added.

Masudi joined Rayon in November 2015 as an assistant coach under Belgian tactician Ivan Minneart, who ended his ties with the club in February 2016 hence taking over as an interim coach until the end of 2015/16 season.

During his interim tenure, he guided the club to a Peace Cup title for a record 9th time, the first in nearly 11 years, hence qualifying for this year's CAF Confederation Cup where they reached the playoff round for the first time in their history.

Ahead of the start of this just concluded season in August, Masudi was appointed the head coach signing a three-year contract until 2020.

In his first season, he led the Blues to the league title, which they won with four games to spare before finishing the season with 73 points from 22 wins, seven draws, losing only one game.

"I am happy that I managed Rayon Sports which was my dream and later helped it win the league, I can't be any happier that we brought excitement to their loyal fans," he noted.