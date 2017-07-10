10 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: IOC Boss Set to Visit Rwanda in August

By Jejje Muhinde

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Bash will make a historic visit to Rwanda in August, according to Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) president Amb. Valens Munyabagisha.

This will be the first time the IOC President makes an official trip to Rwanda. The 63-year-old German will be in the country on August 25-26 for the Advancing Women in Leadership Forum for Africa and Asia.

"He will come to see how forums can be created for women in leadership given the experience of Rwanda in gender equity and equality," said Munyabagisha

"The forum is expected to attract and bring together over 300 women visitors from Africa and Asia, hosting the forum will raise Rwanda's image," he further added

Rwanda is a world leader in having the highest number of women in parliament, in addition, there has been increased political will by government to promote the participation of women in sports and through this support the NOC has registered success.

Women constitute at least 30% of executive committee, the country has increased the number of women coaches, instructors, umpires as well as increased participation in Olympic Games.

Bash will be accompanied by the president of the Association of National Olympic Committees, member of the International Olympic Committee, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahd Al-Sabah, the president of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and the Ivorian National Olympic Committee and president of the African Judo Union, The Intendant General Lassana Palenfo.

Others are the member of the Executive Committee and vice-president of the International Olympic Committee, Nawal El Moutawakel, IOC member and FIFA Executive Committee, Chairperson of the International Women's Committee of the International Olympic Committee and current president of the National Olympic Committee of Burundi, Lydia Nsekera.

