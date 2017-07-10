South Africa: Truck Driver to Be Charged With 18 Charges of Culpable Homicide

The driver of a truck involved in a horror crash in Mpumalanga on Tuesday is expected to be charged with 18 charges of culpable homicide, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said.

Six of the 18 mineworkers who died in the collision were buried on Saturday, the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

The Mozambican truck driver is expected to appear in the Belfast magistrate court on Monday.

On Tuesday, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when emergency services arrived at the scene, a damaged bus was found on its side on the roadside at about 07:30, and the truck in the middle of the road a short distance away.

Several passengers were found lying trapped inside the bus while others were walking around on the scene.

Meiring said several were also found lying trapped under the overturned bus.

16 people was confirmed dead at the scene, while two others died due to their injuries in hospital.

