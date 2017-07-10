South Africa: Motetema Police Receive Second Divine Intervention

press release

It is hardly a week after Motetema Police acquired a courtesy visit from a diversified church denominations, due to an escalating number of teenagers who are awaiting trial in police custody. A prayer service was conducted to terminate the curse and safety to police officials.

Today 2017-07-09 Motetema Cluster comprising Social Crime Prevention Commander W/O Rampedi, Rakgoadi Communication Officer Constable Mathibela, Cluster Office, Cpf and other stakeholders reciprocated in a prayer session with Tafelkop Revelation Church of Christ.

The congregation was addressed by W/O Rampedi and Cst Mathibela who enlightened parents and youths to partner with Motetema police in crime combating.

The following significant issues were addressed.

- Walking alone during the night, rather walk in groups.

- Never to leave children unattended, especially with strangers.

- Not to send underage children to liquor outlets in the evening.

A consensus was made with the congregation to engage the youth in community development projects that will avert them from partaking in criminal activities.

Motetema Cluster acquired a fundamental platform through divine interventions in the objective to fight crime.