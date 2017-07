Fifteen-time SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia on Monday unveiled Dylan Kerr as new coach.

The Englishman, who worked as manager of Under-18 side of English fourth-tier team Chesterfield until his appointment last week, has penned a two-year deal.

He takes over from Brazilian Jose Marcelo Ferreira, who quit the club last month.

He was at the stands during K'Ogalo's GOtv Shield round of 32 match against Bandari on Sunday in Thika.

more to follow.....