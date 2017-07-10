9 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice President Says Situations of Refugees Be Improved

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, has told the Ministry of Interior to better the living conditions for refugees and provide them with the based services.

The First Vice President has stressed in a meeting with the Minister for Interior, Gen Hamid Manan, in the presence of the state Minister for Interior, Babikir Digna, the need for with the organizations working with refugees and that due attention and care be given to villages and areas hosting those refugees in the Sudan.

The Minister of Interior, Gen Manan, pointed out following the meeting that the First Vice President has stressed that suitable areas and camps be provided for the refugees in a way that would secure good living conditions for them.

