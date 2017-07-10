Kenya: Tana River Muslim Clerics Oppose Curfew Imposed By Matiang'i

Photo: Kalume Kazungu/Daily Nation

Kenya Red Cross personnel and the victims of Jima attack.

Muslim clerics in Tana River County have urged the government to immediately lift the curfew imposed by acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

They questioned why Dr Matiang'i included Tana River in the dusk to dawn curfew yet the county has not experienced cases of insecurity such as attacks by the Al-Shabaab.

In a gazette notice dated July 8, Dr Matiang'i imposed the dusk to dawn curfew in Lamu, Tana River and Garissa Counties following the increased attacks by Al-Shabaab in Lamu County.

The CS said the curfew would remain in force for three months.

Addressing journalists at Caritas Hotel in Garsen town on Monday, the Tana River Council of Imams and Preachers in Kenya Chairman Sheikh Musa said the county does not deserve curfew since residents have been living in peace.

"We cannot accept to carry the burden of our neighbouring counties and we urge the government to lift the curfew immediately," he added.

His sentiments were supported by Sheikh Salim Omar Dima, a Muslim scholar from Tana Delta and Sheikh Idris Bakero, who urged the government to exclude the county from the curfew.

"We urge President (Uhuru) Kenyatta, as Muslims and religious leaders , to lift the curfew imposed by Dr Matiang'i , the county is peaceful," said Mr Bakero .