9 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Minerals - We Encourage Investment in Mineral Processing, We Will Prevent Export of Raw Materials

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals, Professor Hashim Ali Salim indicated that most important recommendations the Government of national reconciliation work to implement is the prevention of export of the Sudan's different raw materials especially the minerals.

During his meeting, Sunday, with the official of the (Old Civilizations Company), working in the field of metal mining in the northern state, he added the processing of the raw materials is a priority to the government, beside the encouragement to investors in this field.

He noted that the metal industry works in the field of iron scrap recycling while there are millions of tons of iron in Sudan, appreciating the work of the (Old Civilizations Company) in focusing on investment in other minerals than gold.

The company's director, Abdul Gadir Mohamed Zaine revealed the great work in the exploration works which has reached the deep digging stage as well as the identification of reserves of up to one billion and two hundred tons of iron.

