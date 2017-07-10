Sudan: Minister for Education - Girls Education Strategic Objective

Khartoum — the Minister for General Education, Asia Mohamed Abdallah, on Sunday said girls education is one of the strategic objectives the ministry is working to achieve and that a breakthrough was made as a conducive and attractive school environment was created.

She said media work was also resorted to for encouraging girls and their guardians to allow take girls to schools.

The Minister has pointed out in a meeting with the state minister for Interior and with the member of the National Assembly, Ahmed Mohamed Amin Tirk, that laws should be enacted to make girl education a compulsory.

The minister discussed with the two officials from Eastern Sudan how to coordinate popular and official efforts for supporting girls education in Kassala and how to rehabilitate some schools in Kassala state, East Sudan region, that require refurbishment and rehabilitation.