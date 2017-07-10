10 July 2017

Kenya: No Kenyan Should Die Because of an Election

Blog By Robert Godec

America's Founding Fathers took a step 241 years ago; a step of extraordinary courage... a step that has echoed across the years. In our Declaration of Independence, they declared themselves and the 13 colonies they represented to be free.

We honor the brave men who signed our Declaration of Independence. The declaration began a revolution that continues to today... a revolution that promises liberty, equality, and justice for all. We are not yet finished; more remains to be done to realize fully the ideals.

Nevertheless, for over two centuries, across the world, our Declaration has inspired and moved men and women who dream of a better future for themselves and their children.

America is strong because we hold true to the principles and values set out in the Declaration, and in our Constitution. America is successful because of our diversity. We are a nation of many traditions, cultures, religions, and languages. We come from everywhere... from England, from India, from China, from Mexico, from Egypt, from my great grandparent's home, Slovenia, and, yes, from Kenya.

And we are brought together - thanks to our Declaration and our Constitution - through democracy to forge a shared future. In America, it is democracy that lights the way.

