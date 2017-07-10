10 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: SRC to Announce New Salary Structure for Civil Servants

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) will on Monday announce the new salary structure for State officers.

The new structure is anchored on a job evaluation carried out by the Commission in 2012.

The review is also informed by research carried out by the agency as well as public participation.

The Commission had early in the year presented a preliminary report to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who hinted during the State of the Nation Address in March that salaries of State officers would be reviewed downwards.

He had also asked Parliament to adopt the report once tabled.

The report, among other things, proposed reduction and harmonisation of pay in the public sector.

SRC confirmed it had embarked on a research to review the salaries and benefits of State officers downwards.

Already, it has carried out job evaluation, a process that valued all jobs in the public sector.

The commission has also finalised a study into more than 60 allowances payable to over 700,000 employees.

A majority of the allowances will be scrapped while others will be merged.

The report also included the new pay structure for all public officers in five sectors.

The five sectors covered include the civil service, where SRC identified 3,339 jobs and 82 in the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

It has also evaluated 7,856 jobs in the commercial and strategic State corporations that include the Kenya Postal Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority, KenGen, National Social Security Fund, National Hospital Insurance Fund and Kenya Power.

The commission evaluated and arrived at 9,572 jobs in the service and regulatory State corporations, which include the Central Bank of Kenya and Kenya Tourism Board.

