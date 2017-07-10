10 July 2017

Kenyatta Waives Sh1.5 Billion Owed to AFC By Farmers in 3 Counties

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has waived up to Sh1.5 billion in loans owed to the Agricultural Finance Corporation by distressed farmers in Kajiado, Narok and Baringo counties.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said the move was part of a broader agenda to ease financial pressure on farmers across the country to promote renewed investment in the agriculture sector.

The loans were taken to support wheat, sorghum and livestock farming, but unpredictable weather led to heavy farm losses and farmers were unable to repay.

At the same time, farmers will be handed back their title deeds which AFC had been holding onto as collateral for the loans.

