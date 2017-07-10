Kenya: SRC Shocker for State Officers

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has laid out a new plan that seeks to check the ballooning public wage bill.

In the proposed structure outlined on Monday in Nairobi, State officers will lose some of their fat allowances and take pay cuts at all levels.

The president and his deputy are among officers whose salaries have been slashed in the new structure that takes effect from September 2017 to 2022.

WAGE BILL

The plan, according to SRC boss Sarah Serem, is to slash the public wage bill by 35 percent and save Kenya over Sh8 billion a year.

Some of the perks the SRC scrapped are mileage and special responsibility allowances that it said "were prone to abuse".

Instead of mileage allowances, the SRC has created zones for which State officers will get a one-month allowance.

"There were claims of up to Sh2 million per month," Ms Serem said of the abuse of mileage allowance.

Other perks that were abolished are governors' and deputy governors' allowances.

CUTS

MPs will also not be paid a sitting allowance for plenary sessions while House managers, such as the majority and minority leaders and committee chairmen, have lost special responsibility allowances

"We should strive towards being a producing country as opposed to being a consuming one," she said.

Here is a summary of the proposed pay cuts:

President: Sh1.4 million from Sh1.65 million

Deputy President: 1.2 million from 1. 4 million

Cabinet Secretary: Sh924,000 from Sh1.056 million

Principal Secretary: Sh765,000 from Sh874,000

Governors: Sh924,000 from Sh1.056 million

MPs: Sh621,000 from Sh710,000

Speakers: Sh1.155 million from Sh1.30 million

Deputy Speaker: Sh924,000 from Sh1.006 million

Majority and Minority Leaders: Sh765,000 from 1.020 million

MCAs: Sh144,000 from Sh165,000

County Executives: Sh259, 875 from 350,000

More follows.