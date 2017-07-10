Kenya: Autopsy Starts on Joseph Nkaissery Body at Lee Funeral Home

Post-mortem on the body of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery has started at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor is overseeing the procedure that seeks to unravel the puzzle of the minister's sudden death on Saturday morning.

PROBE

Major General (rtd) Nkaissery collapsed and died at his home in Karen Hardy, Nairobi at 1.30am.

Present at Lee are family members, government officials and Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko.

Sources told the Nation that Mr Nkaissery's family had appointed a pathologist, who is expected to work with Dr Oduor, during the autopsy.

The surgical procedure had been planned to take place Sunday but was postponed to today to wait for one of Nkaissery's his sons to return from the US, according to sources.

He arrived on Sunday afternoon.

The autopsy is part of the broad investigations the government has launched to establish the cause of the CS's death.

3 LEADS

Sources close to the investigations told the Nation they were pursuing three possible causes: poisoning, heart attack and embolism--a blocked artery caused by a foreign body.

Police have already questioned some of the people who were with the CS before his death.

They include waiters who served him at the Bomas of Kenya bar and police bodyguards who had been assigned to him.

Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro on Sunday said the post- mortem is key to the investigation.

"We are looking into it (death) but the post-mortem will determine the direction of the investigations," Mr Muhoro said.

"The law requires that sudden death must be investigated.

