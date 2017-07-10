10 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Autopsy Starts on Joseph Nkaissery Body at Lee Funeral Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stella Cherono

Post-mortem on the body of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery has started at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi.

Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor is overseeing the procedure that seeks to unravel the puzzle of the minister's sudden death on Saturday morning.

PROBE

Major General (rtd) Nkaissery collapsed and died at his home in Karen Hardy, Nairobi at 1.30am.

Present at Lee are family members, government officials and Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko.

Sources told the Nation that Mr Nkaissery's family had appointed a pathologist, who is expected to work with Dr Oduor, during the autopsy.

The surgical procedure had been planned to take place Sunday but was postponed to today to wait for one of Nkaissery's his sons to return from the US, according to sources.

He arrived on Sunday afternoon.

The autopsy is part of the broad investigations the government has launched to establish the cause of the CS's death.

3 LEADS

Sources close to the investigations told the Nation they were pursuing three possible causes: poisoning, heart attack and embolism--a blocked artery caused by a foreign body.

Police have already questioned some of the people who were with the CS before his death.

They include waiters who served him at the Bomas of Kenya bar and police bodyguards who had been assigned to him.

Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro on Sunday said the post- mortem is key to the investigation.

"We are looking into it (death) but the post-mortem will determine the direction of the investigations," Mr Muhoro said.

"The law requires that sudden death must be investigated.

More follows.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.