Kenya: Ayub Timbe Scores in China as Zesco Fall to Rangers

Kenya international winger Ayub Timbe Masika was on target as Beijing Renhe hammered a hapless Dalian Transcendence 4-0 in the Chinese second tier match played on Saturday at Jinzhou Stadium.

Cao Yongjing broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, before Javier Ayovi doubled the lead on the 22nd minute. Masika added the icing on the cake with the third in the 36th minute.

The 29-year-old Ecuadorian Ayovi returned to claim a brace at the stroke of halftime.

Renhe are four points behind leaders Dalian Yifang who have 37 points after 16 rounds.

In the country's premier division, striker Michael Olunga was sidelined in Guizhou Zhicheng's 1-0 win away to Liaoning Kaixin at Shenyang Olympic Sports Centre Stadium on Saturday.

Former Everton FC forward Nikica Jelavic netted the all-important goal from 12-yards in the 18th minute.

A win sent Guizhou to eleventh spot on the 16-team table with 18 points from 16 games.

Sweden

In the Swedish third tier, former Thika United and Bandari FC winger David King'atua was a second half substitute as his Oskarshamns battled to a 2-2 draw away to Landskrona on Saturday.

Joakim Lengyel opened the scoring for the visitors on the eleventh minute. Ghanaian Karim Sadat levelled two minutes after the half hour mark.

Filip Pivkovski fired the hosts, Landskrona, into the lead at the stroke of halftime. His goal would be cancelled by Lengyel in the 76th minute for a 2-2 stalemate.

King'atua was introduced in the 74th minute for Axel Lindahi. Oskrashamns are fourth on the 16-team Sodra group table with 22 points from 13 rounds.

Closely in the Norra group, Eric Johanna enjoyed a full game in Vasalund IF's goalless draw with Assyriska in Solna.

Coming into the game, Johanna, formerly at Mathare United in the SportPesa Premier League had scored in the team's last match.

Vasalund maintained their eighth position on the 16-team table with 16 points after 13 matches.

USA

In the United States, defender David Cheche Ochieng' featured the entire match as New York Cosmos fell 2-1 to Indy Eleven in the North American Soccer League tie played on Sunday at Michael Carroll Stadium.

Don Smart gave Indy Eleven the lead from the spot in the 17th minute but Emmanuel Ledesma equalized on the 27th minute. Justin Braun scored the winner on the 75th minute.

Cosmos have collected 21 points from 15 games sitting fourth on the eight team log.

Former Kenyan international centre-back Lawrence Olum also clocked 90 minutes as Portland Timbers shared spoils of a two-all draw with Chigaco Fire in a Major League Soccer encounter on Thursday last week.

Finally in the Zambian Super League, Kenyan duo of David Owino and Jesse Were played as Forest Rangers surprised Zesco United with a 1-0 victory at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Sunday.

A decisive Greenford Mumba's free kick in the 52nd minute was enough to help the visitors snatch victory.

Norway

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Arnold Origi will hope to inspire Lillestrom SK when they face Sarpsborg in the Norwegian top flight encounter on Monday night.