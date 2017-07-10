Sudan: MP - Govt Has Met All Conditions of Lifting Sanctions

Khartoum — The member of the National Assembly's Economic Committee, Dr Ali Ibrahim Mohamed predicted that US administration would lift sanction from Sudan during the coming period, because, he explained, Sudan has fulfilled all conditions set for revocation of sanctions.

Dr Ibrahim said in a statement to SUNA, that the Government of Sudan has met all conditions provided by US administration though Sudan was and still cooperating on counterterrorism, combating human trafficking and illegal migration.

He said that lifting of sanctions against Sudan was expected unless pressures are exercised by Zionist lobbies and some neighboring countries, which have interest that Sudan remains under sanction, through presenting false reports to make the American administration retain the sanctions against Sudan.