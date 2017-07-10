10 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Adamawa Stages Concert to Celebrate Success Against Boko Haram

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Adamawa people fleeing from Boko Haram (file photo).
By Kabiru R. Anwar

Yola — Adamawa State has staged a multi-million naira concert ‎to celebrate return of peace following success in the fight against Boko Haram‎.‎‎

Celebrities within and outside the state converged on Ribadu Square in Yola on Saturday to exhibit their talents in the concert organised by the state Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Deputy Governor Martin Babale who represented Governor Muhammad Jibrilla, said the concert was also aimed at enlightening the public on the need to reject ‎violence.

Babale urged youths to be cautious of friends they keep, so that they would not be lured into anti-social acts capable of truncating the peace currently prevailing.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmed Sajoh, said the concert was a way of telling the world that peace had returned to the state.

Samantha Walsh, Arewa Mafia, Ycee, and Micel mo-moon were some of the artists who performed at the concert. Others included Kingsley Obidah, M.C Wafi Classig, and Micky the Viper. There were also cultural dances and drama on unity and peace.

Nigeria

Nigeria, Three Others Get U.S.$639 Million Aid from U.S.

United States President, Mr. Donald Trump at the weekend promised $639 million in aid to feed people facing starvation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.