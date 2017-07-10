Nigeria: Adamawa Stages Concert to Celebrate Success Against Boko Haram

Photo: Premium Times

Adamawa people fleeing from Boko Haram (file photo).

Yola — Adamawa State has staged a multi-million naira concert ‎to celebrate return of peace following success in the fight against Boko Haram‎.‎‎

Celebrities within and outside the state converged on Ribadu Square in Yola on Saturday to exhibit their talents in the concert organised by the state Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Deputy Governor Martin Babale who represented Governor Muhammad Jibrilla, said the concert was also aimed at enlightening the public on the need to reject ‎violence.

Babale urged youths to be cautious of friends they keep, so that they would not be lured into anti-social acts capable of truncating the peace currently prevailing.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmed Sajoh, said the concert was a way of telling the world that peace had returned to the state.

Samantha Walsh, Arewa Mafia, Ycee, and Micel mo-moon were some of the artists who performed at the concert. Others included Kingsley Obidah, M.C Wafi Classig, and Micky the Viper. There were also cultural dances and drama on unity and peace.