Rwanda: Police Recover Over Rwf1.3 Million Stolen From Businessman

Police in Burera District have recovered Rwf1345000 reportedly stolen from a businessman in Kicukiro District a fortnight ago.

The money was recovered from the prime suspect Jean Claude Bizimana, last Friday.

Bizimana was working as house-help of Innocent Kirenga, the victim, until July 1 when he broke into the latter's car and stole the money.

Kirenga said that in the morning of July 1, he told Bizimana to clean his car.

"I had left Rwf1 million in the car, which I wanted to pay someone. However, I couldn't find the money the following morning, when I checked in the car," Kirenga said.

According to Kirenga, when Bizimana failed to return home, they they tried to ask his young brother, who was also working in the neighbourhood.

"His young brother was so helpful when we explained to him what had happened, with his big brother being the prime suspect."

"We also called the commander of Cyanika, so together with the local leaders in the area, they traced and arrested the suspect."

It is from here that Bizimana's wife and her brother's names also came on the list.

"At first, we sent his wife home to bring the SIM-card after she claimed that she had deposited Rwf350, 000 on her mobile account. However, she went and wired the money to another person's mobile account," Inspector of Police (IP) Innocent Gasasira, the Northern Region Police Spokesperson, said.

"In the same way, Bizimana claimed he had Rwf500, 000, and when police officers arrived at home, he claimed his wife, who had not returned to the Police station to bring the SIM-card, could have stolen the money and fled," IP Gasasira added.

It is until the brother of Bizimana's wife was traced and he responded to the police's summon, where he said that he had received Rwf1,345,000, in two installments from her sister, who was at this time denying knowledge of any other money apart from Rwf350000 she had told police.

According to Kirenga, for the last three months, he has been losing money mysteriously amounting to over Rwf2 million.