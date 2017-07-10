10 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Festival in Germany Conducted With Enthusiasm

Asmara — The 22nd Eritrean festival in Germany opened on July 7th in the city of Giessen under a theme 'Laying Pillars for Vibrant Growth.

Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, officially opened the festival. Children programs as well as cultural and traditional performances of the 9 ethnic groups were staged during the opening ceremony thus adding color to the event.

Mr. Kahsai Tewolde representative of Eritrean Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany stated that such Eritrean gathering and contributions in state affairs have showed a commendable progress and lauded those who made due contribution in making the festival a success.

Cultural troupes from Germany and Eritrea staged cultural performances thus adding color to the event.

