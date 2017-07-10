Africa: Quarter-Finals Pairings Set

The quarter-finals pairings of the Total CAF Champions League 2017 and Total CAF Confederation Cup 2017 have been concluded following the completion of the group stage matches at the weekend.
Below are the fixtures;
Total CAF Champions League 2017
Ahly Tripoli (Libya) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)
Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Esperance (Tunisia)
Ferroviario da Beira (Mozambique) vs USM Alger (Algeria)
Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)
First leg: 8-10 September 2017
Second leg: 15-17 September 2017
Total CAF Confederation Cup 2017
MC Alger (Algeria) vs Club Africain (Tunisia)
SuperSport (South Africa) vs Zesco (Zambia)
FUS Rabat (Morocco) vs CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)
Recreativo do Libolo (Angola) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)
First leg: 8-10 September 2017
Second leg: 15-17 September 2017