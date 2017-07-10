9 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Rape Suspect Apprehended After Falling Asleep

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: KlausHaussman/Pixabay
(file photo).
press release

Ritavi police did not have to make any efforts to conduct investigation and launch manhunt for 23-year-old suspect after raping a 67-year-old woman.

It is alleged that the victim was asleep in her room at mid - night when she was awoken by the sound of a window pane being broken. While observing, she noticed the suspect in possession of an object who immediately jumped into her room and raped her.

After the ordeal the rapist fell asleep. The victim managed to alert the neighbours who summoned the police. The suspect was arrested in his deep sleep at the scene. He will appear before Ritavi Magistrates' court tomorrow 2017-07-10.

South Africa

ANC Veterans Deny Links to Embattled UK Public Relations Firm

The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has rubbished allegations that British PR company Bell… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.