South Africa: Rape Suspect Apprehended After Falling Asleep

press release

Ritavi police did not have to make any efforts to conduct investigation and launch manhunt for 23-year-old suspect after raping a 67-year-old woman.

It is alleged that the victim was asleep in her room at mid - night when she was awoken by the sound of a window pane being broken. While observing, she noticed the suspect in possession of an object who immediately jumped into her room and raped her.

After the ordeal the rapist fell asleep. The victim managed to alert the neighbours who summoned the police. The suspect was arrested in his deep sleep at the scene. He will appear before Ritavi Magistrates' court tomorrow 2017-07-10.